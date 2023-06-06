Bauchi State Govt approves recruitment of 1,684 workers – HoS

By Olaide Ayinde

The Bauchi State Government has approved the recruitment of 1,684 workers into the civil service.

The Head of Civil Service (HoS), Alhaji Yahuza Haruna made this known while addressing a news conference.

Haruna said that Gov. Bala Mohammed, who gave the approval, also approved the recruitment of 1,000 teachers in core subjects like: English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

He said that 154 staff would also be recruited for the Aminu Saleh College of Education, Azare, headquarters of Katagum Local Government Area of the state.

The HoS added that the governor also granted approval for the Ministry of Agriculture to recruit 206 extension workers and farm managers in fulfillment of his promise during the launch of this year’s farming season and sales of fertiliser in Azare, among others.

According to him, the gesture followed the announcement of lifting of embargo on employment by the governor in his inaugural speech on May 29.

He commended the governor for the gesture and expressed hope that the employment would provide the manpower needed in relevant sectors and enhance the economic status of the state.

Haruna, however, urged applicants to be wary of fraudsters, adding that government and security agents would be monitoring the process with a view to identifying culprits. (NAN)