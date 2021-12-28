Bauchi State Governor bags NCPC’s best pilgrimage sponsorship award

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has been awarded the best Pilgrimage Governor in the Northeast region of the country.

The Governor was awarded following his sponsorship of the largest Christian Pilgrims contingent to the Kingdom of Jordan from the Northeast by the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, NCPC, Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam.

Presenting the award to the Governor at the Bauchi State Government House, recently, Rev Pam noted the tremendous efforts made by the Governor in the sponsorship of pilgrims of both faiths to perform their sacred religions obligations without discrimination.

“His Excellency has a long cordial relationship with the Commission dating back to the time he served the country as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

“Today we are here to celebrate you for your unrelenting support during the last Pilgrimage exercise where you stood out amongst your peers. Your balanced approach to both faiths and ethnicities is noted.

“My mission to Bauchi State is to appreciate and encourage the Executive Governor and to award you as the best Governor for sponsoring the largest number of Pilgrims in the Northeast,” he said.

Pam intimated the Executive Governor that the Commission intends to airlift 10,000 Pilgrims for the 2022 General Pilgrimage exercise to Israel, Greece, Rome and Jordan in February.

“We are mobilizing 10,000 Christian Pilgrims for this year’s pilgrimage to Israel, Greece, Rome and Jordan by February 2022.

“I solicite for your further support Mr Governor in the sponsorship of Bauchi State Pilgrims to achieve this target,” he said.

NCPC boss also commended the Executive Governor for his impact in the areas of infrastructures, youth and women development and empowerment, to which he adduced could be seen from within and outside Bauchi State urging the Governor to keep being a good Leader.

He described the Executive Governor as a man who does not forget the grassroot, thanking the Governor for Participating in the just concluded 2020 pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Jordan.

Responding, Governor Bala Mohammed described the NCPC Executive Secretary as his brother and a man of the People.

“I take Pilgrimage seriously and this spurs me to do more.

“My Administration has Built a befitting Pilgrims Transit Camp to be used by both Christians and Muslims.

“I urge the Commission to consider the State as one of the places to be used for transporting pilgrims to the Holy Land.

“I want people from Jos and Gombe to take off from here. I charge the good people of Bauchi State to be accommodating and patient so that there will be peace and harmony in the State,” he said.

