Bauchi records 57 cases of Lassa fever in 2020 – Official

Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHDA), says there were 22 deaths out of the 57 cases of Lassa fever recorded in Bauchi State in 2020.

Rilwanu stated this on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Bauchi.

He said that the agency, however, conducted decontamination exercise in 6,000 houses, markets and wells in various communities to curtail the spread of the disease.

“The preventive measure has reduced cases of Lassa with only three new ones recorded in 2021.

“We recorded 57 cases, out of which 22 died in 2020.