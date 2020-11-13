Bauchi sets up 323 advisory committees on PHCs – Health Commissioner

The state Commissioner of Health, Dr Aliyu Maigoro, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview in Bauchi on Friday, that the committees were set up at the wards of the 20 existing local government areas with a mandate to offer advice, as well as report cases of abuse and sharp practices.

The commissioner explained that the committees became necessary to encourage community participation as a key component of primary healthcare delivery, saying that nearly 80 per cent of PHC activities were community based.