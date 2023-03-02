Bauchi senator-elect promises quality representation

By Ahmed Kaigama

Alhaji Shehu Buba, the Senator-elect for Bauchi South Senatorial district has promised to work with colleagues of like minds at the national assembly to ensure quality representation.

Shehu clinches the seat under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the Feb. 25 Presidentual and NASS election.

Buba, who spoke on Thursday in Bauchi, said he contested the election to enable him to deliver quality representation for the constituents at the upper chamber of national assembly.

“I will work assiduously to ensure enactment of good laws to facilitate implementation of sound policies and programmes towards improving the wellbeing of the people.

“I will sponsore legislations to enable state and local governments to have sufficient allocations from the Federal Government to fast track sustainable rural development,” he said.

Shehu said that he consulted widely with stakeholders and adopt practical measures to address problems bedeviling the area.

“They gave me insight of the problem and we are geared to address it holistically”.