Bauchi residents laud INEC’s BVAS mock accreditation

By Ahmed Kaigama

Some residents of Bauchi have commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the seamless and impressive performance of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

A cross section of the residents, made the commendation on Saturday during the BVAS mock accreditation at selected polling units in Bauchi metropolis.

Mrs Mariya Hassan, who participated in the exercise at Kofar Fada polling unit, commended the electoral body, adding, “BVAS makes accreditation of voters easy.

“I did my accreditation within few minutes, I’m satisfied with the system”.

Another voter, Massinger Audu described BVAS performance as “impressive and seamless”.

He said that the seamless operation of BVAS would facilitate smooth accreditation of voters within short period of time during elections.

Also, Mr Zakari Labaran, Chairman, Darazo Local Government Council, applauded INEC for introducing the BVAS to enhance voter accreditation in the elections.

According to him, BVAS will save time and energy as well as make election process faster.

Commenting on the exercise, retired Maj.-Gen. Modibbo Alkali, INEC Commissioner in charge of Bauchi, Borno, and Yobe, expressed satisfaction with high turnout of voters during the mock vote in the state.

Alkali commended the INEC for the introduction of BVAS in the electoral process.

“BVAS machines are working fast, smoothly and accrededited voters without hitches.

“The mock accreditation is smooth in all the selected LGAs, it is performing robustly and optimally.

“We’ve seen how electorates came out in mass to exercise their civic responsibilities and demonstrate their support for the mock accreditation exercise.

“I want to enjoin the electorates to have confidence on BVAS, they should come out to votes, their votes will count because the whole process is fair and transparent,” he said.

Alkali urged Nigerians to channel their complaints to the Commission, and support its voter education activities, especially at the grassroots. (NAN)