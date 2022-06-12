Bauchi residents laud FG’s education transformation programme

By Auwalu Birnin Kudu

As Nigeria celebrates the 2022 Democracy Day, some residents of Bauchi have commended the Federal Government’s efforts to reinvigorate the education sector.



A cross section of the section of the residents made the commendation in seperate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Bauchi.



They said the Federal Government under the stewardship of President Muhammadu Buhari had initiated viable projects aimed at raising standard of education at basic and tertiary levels.



Adulmajid Jamal, a lecturer, Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic (ATAP) said the Buhari administration had approved establishment of Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare, and the Federal College of Education, Jama’are in Bauchi State.



He said the gesture would promote quest for scholarship as well as increase access to quality tertiary education in the North-East region.



Also, Abdullahi Mohammed, Spokesman, Bauchi State Universal Education Board (BASUBEB) commended the federal government for the implementation of viable interventions through Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).



He said that the board had constructed over 2,500 block of classrooms, distributed thousands of school furniture, recruited additional teachers and trained 25,000 others in the past three years.



The academic don said the capacity building programmes exposed teachers to teaching methodology, computer literacy and schools management.



Abdullahi further commended Gov. Bala Mohammed for ensuring prompt release of conuter part fund to UBEC projects, which facilitated establishment of additional schools, construction classrooms in the state. (NAN

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

