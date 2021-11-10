Bauchi recorded 15,000 cases of exam malpractices in BECE says Commissioner

Bauchi State Commissioner for Education, Aliyu Tilde, said the state recorded 15,000 cases of examination malpractices in the Basic Education Certification Examination (BECE) conducted in August.

Tilde disclosed this in a news conference in Bauchi on Wednesday.

He said the Junior Examination was conducted at a time when Gov. Bala Mohammed dissolved his cabinet as such he was not in office to monitor how the examination was conducted.

He said 15,000 students were engaged in the exam malpractice in the essay paper out of a total of 52,000 students that sat for the exam.

“We are admitting virtually every child into SS1 because the total number that sat for the exam was just about 52,000 and 45,000 are from government owned schools.

“The admission is based largely on the essay paper because it is the only true and most genuine paper.

“The exam took place when the cabinet was dissolved and there were a lot of malpractices. I have videos to that effect. We rely on the essay because it comes out of the brain of the child.

“However in the essay, out of the 52,000 students that participated in the examination, 15,000 students engaged in malpractices.

“You pick a whole school and found out that they are all wrote the same thing. It was either someone was dictating to them or wrote it for them,” he said.

Tilde, who was reappointed to the office, said he would not conduct a fresh BECE examination, but would hold the officials accountable for the malpractice.

He said that every child that wrote the examination would be admitted into the nearest day secondary school no matter how good the result was, while those that would be admitted into the state’s merit boarding schools would write a placement examination.

He added that apart from the student’s performance, the ministry would consider their willingness and that of their parents to be in boarding schools.

“This will prevent low turnout of students into the boarding schools after being given admission as was the case in the past.

“They will write an examination and pass it before they are admitted. We will demand minimum merit but the child must also be willing to go to boarding before we will consider him,” he said.

The commissioner advised students willing to be admitted into the boarding schools in the state to go to any of the 23 examination centres between 9a.m to 4p.m to write the placement examination from Monday Nov.8 to Sunday Nov. 15.

He said this would make them eligible for admission into JSS1, JSS2, SS1 and SS2 of the state’s boarding schools.(NAN)

