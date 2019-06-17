Bauchi postpones inauguration of 9th Assembly

#TrackNigeria: The Bauchi State Government has postponed the Inauguration of the state 9th Assembly to Thursday.

The acting Clerk of the Assembly, Alhaji Umar Gital, announced the postponement in a statement issued in Bauchi on Monday.

Gital said the state government regretted the inconvenience the postponement of the inauguration earlier scheduled for Monday might have caused invited guests.

The 8th Assembly was dissolved on June 14 with expectation of inauguration of the 9th assembly on Monday.

Gital, who confirmed that the inauguration would now take place on Thursday, at the state Assembly Chambers, said that “ all inconveniences are highly regretted, please”.

Meanwhile, the state Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had faulted the postponement of the inauguration of the Assembly.

The State Secretary of the party, Alhaji Bako Hussaini, in a statement said Nigeria’s Constitution did not confer the empower on state Governor to postpone the exercise.

Hussaini described Gov. Bala Mohammad’s alleged action as undemocratic, null and void.

He added that APC had a clear majority in the 9th Assembly in the state with 22 members as against the ruling PDP’s 8 members.

“The APC leadership in the state will not fold its arms to allow the ruling party do anything contrary to the Constitution of Nigeria,” he said.(NAN)

