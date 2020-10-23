Bauchi Polytechnic resumes academic activities Nov. 2 – Registrar

The management of Abubakar Tatari-Ali Polytechnic, Bauchi, has fixed Nov. 2 for the commencement of normal academic activities.

The Registrar of the institution, Malam Abdullahi Adamu, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Bauchi.

Adamu said that registration of both fresh and returning students would begin at the point of resumption, adding that it would last for three weeks.

According to him, lectures will hold concurrently with the registration.

Adamu, who said that the school would ensure strict observance of the COVID-19 protocols, stated that 62 hand washing machines and hand sanitiser had been placed at strategic locations within the campus.

He said that all the students had been directed to come along with their face masks.

“We will ensure strict compliance with social/physical distancing in our lecture halls and students’ hostels,” Adamu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the institution was shut down in March, following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. (NAN)