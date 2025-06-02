Bauchi: Police detain man for allegedly raping stepdaughter

By Ahmed Kaigama

The police in Bauchi State have apprehended a man for allegedly raping his 15-year-old stepdaughter at Yalwa Tsakani area of Bauchi metropolis.

The police operatives saved the 37-year-old suspect from being lynched by irate youths, who accused him of sexually abusing the teenage girl.

The spokesman of the command, CSP Ahmed Wakil, who confirmed the arrest on Monday in Bauchi, said the victim’s father reported the case to the police in the area.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect married the victim’s mother, and allegedly sexually assaulted her whenever the mother was asleep.

“He sneaked into her room and engaged in non-consensual acts on multiple occasions.

“The victim, suffering in silence, confided in the neighbours, leading to a coordinated action that caught the suspect in the act,” he said.

Wakil said the victim has been referred to a medical facility for examination and care, while the suspect would be charged to court on completion of investigations.

He reiterated commitment of the command to maintaining peace and security while ensuring justice for victims of abuse. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)