Bauchi philanthropist settles tuition fees of 300 indigent students

A philanthropist in Bauchi State, Alhaji Muttaqa Duguri, said that his recent gesture of paying the tuition and registration fees of no fewer than 300 indigent students, was to promote education in the state.

Duguri made the remarks during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Tuesday.

He said that his decision to embark on the venture was informed by the importance he attached to education.

He stated that 100 students were each carefully selected from the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, the Federal Polytechnic and the state-owned Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic, all in Bauchi to make up the 300 beneficiaries.

Duguri, who did not mention the total sum involved in the payment of the fees, noted that his efforts were geared toward complementing the state government’s efforts in education.