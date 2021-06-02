Bauchi PDP passes vote of confidence on Gov Bala Mohammed

The Bauchi State chapter of the Party (PDP), has passed a vote of confidence Gov. Mohammed, for sustaining peace and delivering dividends of in the state.

Alhaji Garba Doya, a PDP chieftain in the state, made this known during a  stakeholders’ meeting in Bauchi.

”It is a clear departure from the past in the area of physical infrastructure and other benchmarks.

”We commend the Gov. Mohammed- administration for sustaining peace and harmony in the state.

“We appreciate the governor because he is performing well. It is duty make sure we show solidarity him all times.

Also speaking, Mr Danlami Siyi, coordinator of the  party in Ganjuwa Local government, said Gov. Mohammed has delivered dividends of the people.

Also, Mrs Comfort Audu, the governor’s coordinator in Bogoro Local urged political office holders in the state take the responsibility of canvassing for support from their communities and enlighten the impact of the provided.

Governor needs prayers, goodwill and encouragement to be , because of the enormity of responsibility on his shoulders.

“We must help him in shouldering some of those responsibility if we failed, he failed, if he failed we failed; so let’s step up the energy of providing for communities,” she said. (NAN)

