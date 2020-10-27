Bauchi palliative committee commends residents for orderliness

October 27, 2020 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



Alhaji Rulwanu Suleiman, Chairman,  Bauchi State Coronavirus (COVID-19) Palliative Committee, says his  committee had completed the distribution of  palliatives across the 20 existing local government areas of the state without hitches.

He commended the beneficiaries of the distributed items for their orderliness during the exercise .

Suleiman told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Tuesday that the committee had  targeted  5,000 households in each local government area of the state ahead of the distribution.

“We ensured justice and fairness in our activities,” he said.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

According  to him the items distributed  made significant impacts on the lives of the beneficiaries.

He commended government agencies and other stakeholders that supported the committee with items, adding that their  support had impacted positively on the people.

Suleiman also commended the Gov. Bala Mohammed administration for its proactive stance towards the containment of the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The NAN reports that the state did not witness burgling of shops and warehouses because the COVID-19 palliative items in the state had already been distributed  to deserving individuals and groups .

Bauchi State was basically calm and free from the fallout of the #EndSARS protest. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , ,

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*