Bauchi palliative committee commends residents for orderliness

Alhaji Rulwanu Suleiman, Chairman, Bauchi State Coronavirus (COVID-19) Palliative Committee, says his committee had completed the distribution of palliatives across the 20 existing local government areas of the state without hitches.

He commended the beneficiaries of the distributed items for their orderliness during the exercise .

Suleiman told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Tuesday that the committee had targeted 5,000 households in each local government area of the state ahead of the distribution.

“We ensured justice and fairness in our activities,” he said.