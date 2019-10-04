Bauchi: NSCDC warns against breach of peace as Tribunal delivers judgement Monday

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Bauchi state said its personnel were on the alert to assist sister security agencies in handling any breach of the peace as the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal delivers judgement on Monday.

The corps’ Public Relations Officer (PRO), Garkuwa Adamu gave the assurance in an interview in Bauchi on Friday.

He said the command had collaborated with other sister security agencies in the state to ensure that judgement was delivered without any disruption of peace in the state.

“We do not joke with any issue that pertains to lives and property of citizens; we are ever ready all the time, we do not just allow things to happen before starting to prepare.

“We are ready at any point in time, most especially for anybody that may want to cause trouble, particularly on that day.

“All the security agencies in the state are working together to ensure that peace and tranquillity of the state is maintained, and the day tribunal is to deliver judgement is no exception,” said Adamu.

The PRO warned hoodlums and miscreants who had no business with the tribunal, to stay away from the venue.

He further called on citizen of the state to go about their normal businesses and report anybody trying to cause problems to the nearest security post. (NAN).