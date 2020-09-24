Bauchi NGO attributes raping, kidnapping, to collapse of marriage institution

Share the news













Dr Okafor Emefesi, President of Couple Network International, a Bauchi-based Non-Governmental Organisarion, has advocated drastic measures to salvage the marriage institution in the country.

Making the call when he visited the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Bauchi Zonal Office on Thursday, Emefesi called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on the institution to check the increasing cases of divorce and other social vices.

He noted that the marriage institution that was supposed to ensure the stability of the society was no longer playing its role as expected, with number of broken homes on the increase on daily basis.

Emefesi, who is also a religious leader and Reverend with the Philadelphia Family Worship Centre International Incorporated, Bauchi, lamented that most couples no longer conducted thorough research of their partners before tying the noptial code.

According to him, even the high rate of rape, kidnapping, insurgency and other vices being experienced in recent times can be linked to the collapse of the family institution as it no longer guarantees the moral upbringing of members.

The President therefore suggested the introduction of marriage counseling for couples preparatory to their embarking on marriage agreement, just as he floated the idea of inclusion of marriage counseling in the country’s education curriculum.

He suggested that academic courses in institutions of higher learning be introduced to expose Nigerians to the nitty-gritties of family upbringing .

Emefesi said as part of its contribution, his organization, in collaboration with the Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN), had concluded arrangements to organize “ Marriage Couseling Conference” in Bauchi.

He said also in the pipeline were conference on improvement of women health, as well as another one on ageing, where there would be cross-fertilization of ideas on ways forward for the society.

He commend NAN for covering their activities and called for strengthening of collaboration with media establishments in Bauchi state.

In his response,the Zonal Manager , News Agency Nigeria,Bauchi Zonal Office, Malam Abdullahi Salihu, indicated the willingness of his office overing all activities that had positive bearing on the lives of people.

He commended the organization for its initiative and urged it to continue the good work.

(NAN)

