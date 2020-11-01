Bauchi NGO advocates special courts to handle cases of Gender-Based Violence

Dr Okafor Emefesi, President of a Bauchi-based non-governmental organisation, Couples Network International (CNI), has advocated the establishment of special courts to handle cases of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in the country.

Emefesi made the suggestion in Bauchi on Sunday during an award presentation ceremony organised by CNI to honour women, especially housewives.

He said such special courts would help in facilitating trials on cases of wife battering, female genital mutilation and maltreatment of widows, among others, thereby ensuring speedy dispensation of justice for victims.

According to him, women need to be empowered economically,mentally,politically and spiritually, for the overall development of the family institution, and the society in general.

Emefesi also urged government to consider the possibility of establishing Women Development Bank that would provide soft loans to females only, with a view to facilitating their economic empowerment.

He said the initiative would impact positively on the family institution, society and the nation at large ,stressing that women were the greatest asset to every nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that during the event, no fewer than 36 married women were honoured with “Wives of the Year” award in recognition of their positive contributions to their respective families, and the family institution in general. (NAN)