Bauchi LG empowers 100 youths with startup kits

The Ningi Local Government Council in Bauchi State, says it has distributed economic strengthening equipment to 100 indigents to enable them to become self-reliance.

The Chairman of the Council, Alhaji Mamuda Talba, made this known in interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Bauchi.Talba listed the equipment to include grinding, sewing and pasta processing machines, electric generators as well as cash to enable them to set up their businesses.

He said that each of beneficiaries received between N30,000 and N100,000, depending on the nature of their vocation.The gesture, he said, was to provide job opportunities, reduce poverty and enhance wealth creation in the society.

The Chairman urged the beneficiaries to ensure effective utilisation of the items to engage in productive activities.According to him, the council is making arrangements to expand the scope of the empowerment support to mobilise participation in the programme. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...