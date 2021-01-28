Bauchi LG caution traditional rulers on security

The Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State has cautioned village and ward heads against accommodating unknown strangers in their communities and hamlets.

Alhaji Yusuf Garba, the Council’s Chairman, gave the warning in an interview with journalists in Bauchi on Thursday.

Garba strongly advised traditional and community leaders against accommodating unknown faces in their domains.

“We strongly frown at accommodating or accepting strangers without a proper introduction, especially their identity and their mission to the area.

“We have a thick forest where criminals can use as a hideout to commit crimes.