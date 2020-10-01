Bauchi, Jigawa floods: FG commiserates with victims, begins flood assessment

Share the news













The Federal Ministry of Water Resources has commiserated with Bauchi and Jigawa state governments over the recent devastating floods, which led to the loss of lives and displacement of some residents.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in recent times, about 30 lives were lost, with an estimated 4,000 houses and farmlands destroyed due to flooding in the two states.

The Minister, Mr Suleiman Adamu, in a statement on Wednesday says the ministry has commenced an impact assessment of the flood sites to forestall further occurrence, pledging to work continuously towards finding lasting solution.

While attributing the sad incidence to impact of climate change on the environment, Adamu says there are no short-term measures to any hydrological phenomenon, saying the ministry will seek relief for those affected.

He says the ministry is liaising with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development with a view to stepping up relief efforts to aid victims of the floods.

“I wish to assure those affected that through the Federal Ministry of Water Resources’ efforts under the Transforming Irrigation Management in Nigeria (TRIMING) Project and other specific Water Resources Management programmes, we will continue to work towards finding lasting reprieve.

“I have today dispatched a team of experts from Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, National Water Resources Institute and Hadejia Jama’are River Basin Development Authority, to carry out an on- the- spot assessment of the disaster to enable us plan for long term solutions.

“I have also had useful discussions with Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, representing Jigawa North-East, on short term measures to cushion the devastating effects of this flood incident on Hadejia and surrounding communities.

“He will be furnishing my office with comprehensive details of the resettlement efforts underway, to enable my Ministry provide necessary intervention, particularly related to potable water supply, sanitation and hygiene facilities for displaced communities.

“I am also liaising with my counterpart, the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development with a view to stepping up relief efforts to aid victims of the flood,” Adamu disclosed.

The Minister expressed his condolences to the governors of Jigawa and Bauchi states, His Highness, Emir of Hadejia and the entire affected communities in Hadejia Emirate and neighboring communities in Bauchi State.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of those who died in the incident, saying the Almighty Allah would grant them the fortitude to bear the colossal loss.

In May 2020, the 2020 Annual Flood Outlook, published by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, predicted that some parts of at least 128 LGAs in 28 states fall within the highly Probable Flood Risk areas. (NAN)

Related