Bauchi Gum Arabic producers call for govt support to increase production

The Bauchi chapter of the National Association of Gum Arabic Producers, Processors and Exporters (NAGAPPEN) has called for support of the state and federal governments towards commercial production of the commodity.

Malam Bello Galoji, Chairman of the association, who made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Bauchi, on Monday, said commercial production of the commodity would boost income and promote export.

He said presently only 120 registered farmers had keyed into the production and processing of the commodity, with only 400 hectares currently under cultivation across the 20 Local Government Areas of the state.