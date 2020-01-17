Bauchi Govt. to re-open abandoned museum to boost tourism

Alhaji Modibbo Abdulkadir, Commissioner, Bauchi State Ministry for Tourism and Culture, says the ministry will reconstruct and re-open the abandoned museum to enhance tourism activities in the state.

Abdulkadir told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Bauchi that the ministry would also restore other good cultural and traditional practices to boost tourism.

He said that the neglected museums situated on Bauchi -Jos Road was commissioned in 1988.

He said that the ministry had commenced a new architectural plan on the dilapidated structure.

“The museum has been abandoned by previous administrations for reasons best known to them and the items are kept somewhere safe in the state.

“The government will re-open and make the museum functional to publicly display the states’ cultural heritage and other cultural and traditional practices of all the 20 local governments.

“We will preserve our culture and promote it by bringing back activities such as annual festivities,’’ he said.

The commissioner also said that a new museum would be constructed in Bauchi North Federal Constituency.

He added that another tourism centre which would be revived was Babban Kwani, located in Ganjuwa Local Government Council about 100 years ago. (NAN)