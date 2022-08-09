Bauchi Govt. to provide loans for corps entrepreneurs – Gov. Mohammed

By Ahmed Kaigama

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, on Tuesday, said the state government would provide start-up capital for Corp entrepreneurs to enable them set up their businesses.

Mohammed represented by his deputy, Alhaji Baba Tela, said this at the closing ceremony of 2022 Batch “B” Stream II Orientation Course at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.

He said that in line with its focus on youth development, the government made robust arrangements for corps members’ welfare and security.

According to him, the corps members are expected to come up with good business plans to enable them to access the facility, to set up their businesses after the service year.

“The skills acquisition programme is designed to make you self-reliant.

“I, therefore, urge you to engage in post-camp training to further build on the skills learnt, ” he said.

He urged the Corps members to contribute towards peace, social and economic development, adding that their service year would be a pleasant one.

“Also, our people in all parts of the state have been sensitised, they are eager and ready to receive you.

“I, therefore, encourage you to settle down quickly in your places of primary assignment and contribute your quota to the development of the state,” he said.

Earlier, the Director-General of the scheme, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Fadah admonished corps members to shun speculative issues affecting the scheme.

Represented by the NYSC Coordinator in the state, Alhaji Namadi Abubakar, the DG said they should rather visit the scheme’s official website, social media platforms and other channels for clarifications.

According to him, the scheme is liaising with financial institutions and other stakeholders towards providing start-up capital to enable them to actualise their business dreams.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the scheme posted 1,500 corps members to the state for the one-year national service. (NAN)

