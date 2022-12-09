Bauchi govt. to begin signing death sentences soon – Gov. Mohammed

By Olaide Ayinde

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has said that his administration would soon begin to sign the death sentence verdicts in the state.

The governor stated this while signing the Violence Against Persons and a bill for the establishment of the Bauchi state penal code, 2022, into law in Bauchi on Friday.

“We will soon be signing some death sentences because there are many and because of justice which has to be taken to a logical conclusion.

“I know some governors are running away from signing the death sentences because they exercise restraints on the basis that there may be some element of error.

“But to me, I will leave it to my Lord (the Chief Judge) who will prosecute. It’s not my fault, if it is brought to my attention, I will do it,” said the governor.

Mohammed also said that the bills signed into law would help in the administration of justice, especially violence against women and children that is prevalence in the state as well as ensure the speedy dispensation of justice.

“As for the violence against persons prohibition Act, we know that we are the first in the Northern part of the country to enact the law which is a member’s bill incidentally from the Honourable Speaker and it has earned us a lot of respect in the country.

“But because of some noticed gaps, it was taken back and it was corrected. We thank the House for making the corrections,” he said.

Mohammed added that the state wanted a severe punishment that would prevent future occurrences of crimes and timely prosecution of criminally-inclined persons for perpetuating crimes in the state.

He expressed happiness for signing the bills into law, adding that the issue of justice delayed would be a thing of the past. (NAN)