Bauchi Govt sets up task force to remove illegal motor parks, stop street trading.

Bauchi State Government on Tuesday constituted a special task force to stop the operation of illegal motor parks and street trading in the state.

The Chairman of the task force, Alhaji Baba Gamawa, told journalists shortly after the inauguration in Bauchi that the outfit would do justice to the assignment given to it without fear or favor.

He said that the team, by stopping operation of illegal motor parks and street trading, would enable free flow of traffic in the state.