Bauchi Govt sets up task force to remove illegal motor parks, stop street trading.

Bauchi State Government on Tuesday constituted a special task force to stop the operation of illegal motor parks and street trading in the state.
The Chairman of the task force, Alhaji Baba Gamawa, told journalists shortly after the inauguration in Bauchi that the outfit would do justice to the assignment given to it without fear or favor.
He said that the team, by stopping operation of illegal motor parks and street trading, would enable free flow of traffic in the state.
Gamawa, who is also the Chairman, Bauchi State Road and Traffic Agency (BAROTA), said stakeholders in the team include government officials, traders union, transport union and artisans.
He said the state government had promised to provide the necessary support to ensure successful removal of all illegal motor parks.
The chairman called on the citizens to support the task force in order to guarantee an atmosphere conducive to socio-economic and political development of the state.
Gamawa appealed to motorists to avoid exceeding speed limits, adhere to traffic rules and avoid parking their vehicles by the road side, to avoid full wrath of the law.
The Nigeria News Agency (NAN) reports that illegal structures on the roads cause loss of lives and serious road traffic, especially in the state capital. (NAN)
