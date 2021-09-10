Bauchi govt. set to host world tourism day Sept. 27 — official

Bauchi state government says it has completed arrangements to representatives of 36 states of federation for celebration of the 2021 World Tourism Day slated for between  27th and 29th September, 2021.Malam Nasir Yusuf, the General Manager of the state Tourism Board made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)  in Bauchi, on Friday.

He disclosed different tourism activities had been lined up for event with adequate security put in place, while mandatory COVID-19 protocols would strictly be observed during event.Yusuf cited scheduled activities to be performed to include, a march pass from the Emir’s palace to the Government House by tourism stakeholders wearing branded tourism regalia on a visit to the state governor.Similarly, there would be public lectures by experts on sustainable  tourism management, induction of some selected tourism ambassadors and visits to Sumu wild life Park, Yankari Game Reserve and the Madaki’s palace in Babban Gwani in Ganjuwa Local Government area, he said.”


We will also induct Gov Bala Mohammed as  fellow of institute of tourism professionals of Nigeria” he added.Yusuf also identified other activities of Day to include, motor bike riding, bonfire, cultural dances and presentation of awards to veteran customers of Yankari Game Reserve, a 10km endurance trek and free medical outreach in Yashi community in Alkaleri Local Government Area.

manager expressed optimism event would showcase the cultural heritage and tourism potentials of the state as both vehicles, logistics, accommodation had been adequately acquired to ensure the success of the event.The News Agency of reports Mr Buki Ponle, Director and Chief Executive Officer of the News Agency of Nigeria, would be among the dignitaries to be inducted as tourism Ambassador by the board. (NAN) 

