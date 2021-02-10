The Bauchi State Executive Council, on Wednesday, approved the renaming of the state University, Gadau, to Sa’adu Zungur University, the State Commissioner for Education, Dr Aliyu Tilde, disclosed in Bauchi.

Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting, Tilde said that the renaming of the institution would soon be gazetted to formally reflect the new name.

He said the gesture was to immortalise the name of late Malam Sa’adu Zungur, a Bauchi indigene, who was among the leaders that fought for the nation’s independence.

Tilde described late Zungur as a political mentor of Malam Aminu Kano; a one-time secretary of NCNC, a political activist whose progressive ideas shaped Northern political culture.

He revealed that Gov. Bala Muhammed and members of the executive council had earlier promised the family of late Zungur for a befitting immortalization of the deceased.

“This is a great day in the history of education in Bauchi state. The late Sa’adu Zungur was a social critic, poet, politician and a great historian, whose scholarship championed the early reformation of Northern Nigeria.

”He was very vociferous during pre-and post-independent Nigeria,” the commissioner said. (NAN)