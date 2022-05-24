Bauchi govt. releases N20m for procurement of nutritional supplement

The Bauchi government says it has released N20 million for procurement of Ready to Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF), to enhance treatment of malnutrition in the state.

Malam Mukhtar Gidado, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Gov. Bala Mohammed, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria( (NAN) in Bauchi on Tuesday.

He said the amount was released as part of counter part funding to Community Management of Acute Malnutrition project initiated by the UNICEF.

Gidado said the project was being implemented in 10 local government areas of the state to eradicate malnutrition among children in the state.

He listed the participating areas to include Kirfi; Dambam, Katagum, Bauchi, Warji, Tafawa Balewa, and Ganjuwa, among others.

The governor’s aid said the state government in collaboration with the Nigeria State Health Investment Project (NSHIP) had so far rehabilitated 204 primary healthcare facilities in selected 10 LGAs.

They are Dass, Bauchi, Toro, Ningi, Darazo, Misau, Katagum, Itas-Gadau, Gamawa and Kirfi, adding that the facilities were fully renovated and stocked with drugs.

He reiterated the commitment of the state government to provide the necessary infrastructure especially on health, education, agriculture, roads and security of the people.(NAN)

