Bauchi Govt. procures 6,000 tonnes of fertiliser for 2019 farming season

The Bauchi State Government has procured over 6,000 tonnes of fertiliser and 3,000 sprayers for the 2019 farming season.

Gov. Bala Mohammed of the state made this disclosure on Saturday in Katagum, headquarters of the Zaki Local Government Area of Bauchi state, while launching 2019 fertiliser distribution to farmers.

He said the fertiliser would be sold to farmers in the state at the rate of N5,500 per 50kg bag.

According to him, the proceeds realised from the commodity would be turned into revolving funds to enable government purchase more fertiliser for the farmers.

He said the state government has also procured 3,000 units of KNAPSACK Sprayers to be distributed to 3,000 youths, free of charge, in the 20 Local Government Areas of the state.

The governor said the state government had also directed the state’s Ministry of Agriculture and Bauchi State Agricultural Supply Company (BASAC), to ensure the equipment reach all farmers in the state.

He assured the people that agrochemicals would be made available to them at subsidised prices for pest control.

Mohammed stressed that his administration would give priority to the development of modern agriculture to evolve it into a business oriented to enable farmers benefit from such gesture.

The governor assured the people that his administration would encourage agents of off-takers to buy off the surplus that would be produced by farmers in the state.

Also speaking, Dr Bala Lukshi, Permanent Secretary, Bauchi State Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, said the current subsistent agricultural method could no longer stand the test of time.

Lukshi, therefore, suggested for the evolution of modern method of agriculture to enable farmers produce enough yield per hectare.

“The ministry in collaboration with NGOs, CSOs and other international donor agencies have introduced various agricultural programmes and projects.

“I urge the new administration to sustain same to achieve food sufficiency.’’

The Permanent secretary said the ministry had conducted 2018/2019 vaccination of animals in the state.

He enumerated that 997,200 cows, 485, 170 sheep and goats as well as 169,800 poultry were vaccinated within the period.

Also, the Head of Administration of the Zaki Local Government, Alhaji Usman Mohammed had earlier called on the governor to rebuild the palace of the district head of Katagum burnt down by thugs some years ago. (NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

