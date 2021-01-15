Bauchi govt pledges to rehabilitate Tafawa Balewa’s tomb

The Bauchi State Government has promised to rehabilitate the tomb of the late first Prime Minister of Nigeria, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa. The state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr Asma’u Giade, said this during the annual memorial lecture and prayers for the late prime minister organised by the state government in Bauchi on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Tafawa Balewa’s Tomb Complex was taken over by the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) and converted to a national monument, jointly managed by Federal and Bauchi State Governments. “The complex was neglected for decades by past governments. The present administration had set a plan to renovate the place so that it could attract more tourists from within and outside the country.

“I will not forget to also acknowledge First Bank of Nigeria Plc who declared interest to contribute toward the renovation of the tomb,” Giade said. She said that the state government commended the efforts of NCMM and particularly Shehu Baba Azare, in doing his ultimate best to see that Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Remembrance Day became a reality in Bauchi State. She further commended the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) for their numerous contributions to the upgrade of Tafawa Balewa tomb.

Giade said the Governor, Sen. Bala Mohammed, had last year declared every Jan. 15 as a day of prayers for the late Tafawa Balewa, saying that the State House of Assembly had made a legislation to make the day official.

In a remark, Malam Yakubu Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, the eldest son, suggested that the children of the late prime minister should be carried along in the scheme of things in the nation. He commended the Bauchi State Government for the initiative to remember their father every Jan. 15. (NAN)