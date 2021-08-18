Bauchi Govt. organises free eye treatment for 500 patients

The Bauchi State Government says at least 500 patients have so far benefitted from its free treatment for different eye diseases in the 20 Local Government Areas.

Mr Abdullahi Ibrahim, the Director, Community Mobilisation and Programmes in the State Agency for Orphans and Vulnerable Children (BASOVCA) said this on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi.



He said the agency facilitated the exercise, in collaboration with a Saudi-Arabian-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), called International Organisation for Welfare and Relief.

He said the patients were given glasses and drugs, while surgical operations were conducted on those with complicated conditions that required surgery.

“Some of the patients were operated for cataract and other related diseases,” Ibrahim said.



He said that plans were underway to expand the scope to accommodate more beneficiaries and ensure wider and more effective coverage.

He called on the NGO to consider conducting heart surgeries on those suffering from different heart problems.

Ibrahim believed the initiative would help to save the lives of thousands of people suffering from heart diseases.



He said the group recently conducted heart surgeries in Sokoto and Jigawa states and made positive impact on the medical conditions of the patients.



“We collaborate with health facilities and stakeholders on health to identify those in need of such medical interventions,” he said.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that BASOVCA recently distributed foodstuffs to no fewer than 2,500 orphans and vulnerable children as part of its welfare programme. (NAN)

