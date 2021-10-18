Bauchi Govt loan repayment hits N30bn in 2 years – Gov. Mohammed

The Bauchi State Government, says it has repaid N30 billion out of the total debt incurred by the state.Gov. Bala Mohammed, made this known during the inaugural sitting of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting, on Monday in Bauchi.Mohammed, who did not gave details on the debt portfolio of the state, said that loan repayment were being done at the ratio of N1.2 billion monthly in the past two years.

He said that his administration had never collected internal or external loan, adding that, “we have been taking overdraft to finance most of our projects.”According to him, the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the state has increased by 300 per cent within the period under review.

The governor said that 10 per cent of the IGR was disbursed to the twenty local government areas to accelerate social and economic development at the grassroots.Mohammed said that his administration was committed to reposition the state through provision of infrastructure and other relevant social services to make life of the people meaningful and productive.The governor reiterated the commitment of his administration to enhance security, protect lives and property in the state.“We are closely working with relevant security agencies to secure our domains from criminals” he said.

He said that his administration had adopted proactive measures to encourage school enrolment, improved power and water supply as well as constructed and renovated health facilities across the state.“

We have equally constructed hundred kilometers of roads to improved transportation services in urban areas and rural communities," he added.He said that any of the council members desirous pursuing political ambition should notify the government and he would be allowed to do so.

