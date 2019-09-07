Bauchi Gov’t, LGAS to save N200m monthly for pension, gratuity

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has said that a joint account would be established between State and Local Government to save N200 million monthly for the payment of pension and gratuity in the state.Mohammed stated this during a media parley in Bauchi on Saturday to mark his 100 days in office.

He said that the 20 Local Government Areas would contribute N100 million while the state Government contributes N100 million.According to him, the savings will enable payment of backlog of entitlements of retired civil servants in the state to appreciate their 35 years of service.

He said that the money could also be used to address contingencies that may arise in future.“We have started settling pension and a joint account will be opened between state government and local government to contribute and save N200 million monthly.”

This will enable the state government pay gratuity and pension to those that have suffered for 35 years,” he said.Mohammed said that the state government had introduced Single Treasury Account (TSA), adding that the spending of internally – generated revenue would be justified through the provision of social amenities to the people (NAN)