Bauchi Govt launches campaign to vaccinate 2m livestock

The Bauchi State Government on Wednesday launched campaign to vaccinate two million livestock.

Speaking at the launch in Galambi village in Bauchi local government area, Mr Istifanus Irimiya, Bauchi State Director Veterinary Services, said that the exercise is aimed at controlling livestock diseases in the state.

These diseases, he said, include the pneumonia, helminthiasis, Contagious Vovine Pluro Pneumonia and Anti Rabies.

He called on livestock owners to allow their animals take the vaccination.

Irmiya said that the exercise, which will be conducted in the 20 Local Government Areas of the state, is free.