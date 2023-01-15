Bauchi Govt. intensifies efforts to provide Christian cemetery – Official 

By Ahmed Kaigama

Bauchi State Government says it has intensified efforts to formally allocate land to the Christain Association of Nigeria (CAN) for cemetery in the state.

Mr Mukthar Gidado, Special Adviser Media and Publicity to Gov. Bala Mohammmed, stated this at a news conference in Bauchi on Saturday.

According to him, the government has directed that 50 hectares of land be sought out and allocated to the state chapter of CAN for the purpose.

He, however, explained that the proposed land had not been officially handed over as the state government was still studying the process as recommended by the technical committee that was set up.

“To set the record straight, CAN applied to the Bauchi State Government for a piece of land for the purposes of having a graveyard which is in the Bayara area, outskirts of Bauchi metropolis.

“However, the land area where CAN had made their request is about 470 hectares.

“While the process of the allocation was on, government formed a committee under the Deputy Governor, Baba Tela and technical experts in land usage and survey, to inspect the place and advise the government as appropriate,” Gidado said.

He said following the inspection by the Deputy Governor and members of the committee, the Muslim community had written a petition to the government, claiming that the land belonged to them.

The Adviser explained that the general public should note that government allocated land to individuals and organisations through due process and decorum, and where land belonged to the people, compensation must also be paid accordingly.

“It should also be noted that government can also provide land in the override public interest.

“Both Muslims and Christians have the rights to apply for land for their graveyards and in it is usual characteristics of respecting the dead as well as the living.”

He reiterated that the governor could use his discretion, based on law, to allocate land to both parties with strict adherence to due process and decorum.

“Therefore, in this circumstance, government will as usual, respect both religions in the overall interest of justice, tranquility and peaceful coexistence, to settle the matter amicably,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CAN Chairman, Bauchi State, Rev. Abraham Damina, had told newsmen during the Christmas period, that the state had provided the land.

“We requested for a cemetery from His Excellency during our Christmas homage to him and he promised that he will give us land in less than two weeks. The land has been provided.”

Meanwhile, members of the community where the cemetery was cited, Yolan-Bayara community led by Malam Sani Yakubu, during a new conference, appealled to the governor to revert the land allocation to avert communal clash.

They said the land was originally founded by the members of Yolan-Bayara from time immemorial. (NAN)