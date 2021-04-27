The Bauchi state government, on Tuesday, approved N1 billion loan for the state’s fertilizer blending plant for the production of fertilizer for the 2021 planting season.

Gov. Bala Mohammmed made the announcement in Bauchi during his project inspection tour to the fertilizer plant.

Mohammed explained that the state was involved in an obnoxious fertilizer distribution system in the past where fertilizer distribution was based on party support or for seeking votes.

He said this practice had caused the state’s fertilizer blending plant, a debt of N700 million which halted the production of fertilizer in the state.

The governor, however, explained that with the present administration’s determination to revamp agriculture in the state, it had cleared the debt, hence the provision of the loan in order for the take off of fertilizer production again.

“We inherited a debt of N700 million. We have paid that debt and we are not going to continue with old practice because it would not take us anywhere.

“There is no free breakfast anywhere, considering the fact that all the money we are getting from the federation account, 99 per cent is going into payment of salaries and pension for civil servants and some of us that constitute only one per cent of the population.

“We have to take care of the 99 per cent population of Bauchi state, who are mostly farmers and traders and the only way to ensure food security is to provide fertilizer at an affordable rate.

“That’s why we are going a step further to give N1billion loan to the fertilizer blending plant to start producing fertilizers and they have given us the assurance that before the beginning of rainy season, we are going to have fertilizers at affordable rate,” Mohammmed said.

Mohammed further charged all the stakeholders to ensure that the fertilizers were distributed with equity and without bias.

“I hope the commissioner would establish a system whereby you will distribute these fertilizers and become affordable at all the nooks and crannies of Bauchi state.

“If you fail us, you are a failure. I have taken my own charge and I have discharged my responsibility, it is left to you to discharge yours,” the governor said. (NAN)

