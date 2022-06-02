Bauchi govt expends N100m on tourism promotion

The Bauchi State Government says it has spent N100 million on rehabilitation and upgrade of Mala-Dulba Lake tourists’ site in Misau Local Government Area of the state.

The General Manager, Bauchi State Tourism Board, Malam Yusuf Nasiru, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Bauchi.

He said the fund was provided through a special grant by the Federal Ministry of Environment, aimed sustaining the site and promote tourism in the state.

Nasiru listed some of the projects to include planting of four hectares of assorted trees, erection of perimeter fencing, to secure the site from animals and procurement of water pumps, to irrigate the plantations.

NAN reports that the Nigeria Conservation Foundation (NCF) also trained 150 members of the Mala-Dulba community on environmental conservation. (NAN)

