Bauchi Govt enrols 200 sickle cell patients on health insurance

By Amina Ahmed

The Government has enroled 200 sickle cell patients on the Bauchi State Health Contributory Management Agency (BASCHMA) under the scheme’s vulnerable programme component.

Dr Mansur Dada, the Executive Secretary of the agency made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi.

He said that patients were registered at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, (ATBUTH).

”This is to enable them have access to free medical services being rendered under the federal government’s Basic Health Care Provision, BHCPF programme through the scheme.

”After a meeting with the management of the ATBUTH, beneficiaries are to access primary and secondary healthcare by Oct. 1,

”The government will pay N500.00 for each patient monthly,” he said.

Dada said the agency has so far enrolled 100 people from the informal sector in the state. (NAN)(

