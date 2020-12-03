Bauchi govt. distributes 655 tricycles, 154 buses to ease transportation

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Thursday distributed 655 subsidised tricycles and 154 commercial buses to 809 beneficiaries to provide employment and help ease transportation in the state.

Speaking during the flag-off and distribution of the buses and tricycles in Bauchi, Mohammed said the gesture was a fulfilment of one of his campaign promises, which was to empower the people of the state.

Mohammed said increasing the number of buses and tricycles operating in the state would help compliance with COVID-19 protocols and mitigate the spread of the virus.

“Today’s distribution is in fulfilment of our promise to the people of Bauchi state, to empower people who brought us to power.

“We also looked at the problems of COVID-19 and the need to enforce the NCDC protocol of social distancing, especially, in the transportation sector.