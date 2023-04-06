Bauchi Govt develop database to curb illegal subdivision of plots

By Ahmed Kaigama

The Bauchi State Government has developed a database to check the spate of sub-division and sale of titled and untitled plots and related lands across the state.

Hajiya Adama Ibrahim, the Chief Information Officer, Ministry of Land and Surveys, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Bauchi.

She explained that the measure was designed to invigorate the process of land administration in the state.

“To address the need to share the newly developed database on the status of properties in Bauchi town under the State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (STAS) Programme.

“To enhance service delivery and required measures for the incremental implementation of the Bauchi Metropolitan Development Framework,” she said.

According to her, a 7-man committee headed by Mr Gimba Ahmed with Mr Sani Musa as Secretary was set up to articulate preliminary measures to actualise the various tasks.

Ibrahim listed the committee’s terms of reference (ToR) to include: Conduct a reconnaissance field survey and establish the varying nature of sub-division of plots in Bauchi town.

“To establish the nature of deviation from the original layout of all the affected statutory areas, where they exist and customary land.

“To reconcile the resultant plot sizes and pattern with the minimum plot sizes and implication for orderly plot titling, accessibility and over all orderly development.

“To establish the type of title held on the original plots in which sub- divisions took place and documents used for handling the sub-division and the relationship between the two groups of plot holders”.

She said the committee is also expected to make recommendations aimed at bringing as many plot holders or developers into the property database of the ministry.

The spokesperson therefore cautioned the general public to henceforth disregard any agent who claimed to have legal ownership of the land at Shehu Wunti’s Housing Estate along Maiduguri road.

She however warned that the government would not tolerate anybody who disobeyed clear directives, advising the public to desist from purchasing such contentious land. (NAN)