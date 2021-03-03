Bauchi Govt, dev. partners renovate 325 PHCs

The Bauchi State Commissioner for Health, Dr Aliyu Maigoro, says the state government and development partners have renovated 325 Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs) across the state.

Maigoro told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Tuesday that the renovation was part of government’s efforts to provide effective primary healthcare to members of the public.

He said that the state government provided the counterpart fund to the development partners for the renovation of the 335 PHCs and the general hospitals.

He listed the development partners as the European Union (EU), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the Nigeria State Health Investment Project (NSHIP) and The Challenge Initiatives (TCI).

According to him, the NSHIP renovated 109 PHCs, the EU- UNICEF 102 PHCs, TCI six PHCs, while the state government built four new PHCs and renovated nine.

Maigoro said that the NSHIP also renovated 12 General and Specialists Hospitals.

He said the renovations helped to improve the public healthcare to ensure child survival.

The commissioner, therefore, urged the benefiting communities and the state government to ensure that the facilities were not only protected but were utilised by the communities to make a difference.

He appreciated the development partners for their contributions to the development of healthcare delivery in the communities (NAN)