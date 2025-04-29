Bauchi Govt. commends NAN for credible reportage 

The Bauchi state government has commended the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) for providing its subscribers with credible and reliable news content.

By Olaide Ayinde

Mr Usman Shehu Usman, Commissioner for Information and Communication, said this during a familiarusation visit to the Bauchi Zonal office of the agency, on Tuesday in Bauchi.

According to Usman, NAN plays a vital role not only for the print, but to all the media outlets in providing them with accurate, timely, objective and credible needed news content.

“When you need credible information, NAN stands out in that regard.

“I would like to use this opportunity to seek for more collaboration with the agency in projecting the good policies and programmes of the Bauchi state government.

“The NAN Bauchi zonal office has ensured effective coverage of activities of the state, over times,” he said.

Shehu said the state government had upgraded and digitilised its media outlets, the Bauchi Radio Corporation (BRC) and Bauchi Television (BATV), to enhance its operstions to effectively inform, educate and entertain the people.

He reiterated commitment to maintain a strong media outfits to keep the people abreast the development as well as promote support for government’s policies and programmes.

Responding, Mr Rabiu Sani, the NAN Zonal Manager, Bauchi, said the agency had adopted proactive strategies to expand the scope of its operations to multi-media and digital news services to meet the needs of the clients.

According to Sani, the agency is also partnering with global newswire agencies, to better project the image of Nigeria to the international community.

He assured of the agency’s continuing support to achieve the mandate of the ministry in keeping the people informed.

“I appeal to you to facilitate payment of the outstanding subscription fees to the tune of over N6 million owed by the BRC.

“In the same vein, use your good office to restore the NAN news service subscription to the BRC and BATV, which has been suspended over the years,” he said.

NAN reports that the commissioner accompanied by the officials of the ministry paid similar visit to the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), National Broadcasting Company (NBC) and the Nigeria Union of Journalists. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)