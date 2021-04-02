Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state, has said that the State government had commenced the construction and installation of 1,120 motorised boreholes across its 20 local government areas.

Mohammed disclosed this in Dambam Local Government Area of the state, on Thursday, when he inspected a model primary school being constructed by the African Development Bank (ADB) in collaboration with the State government.

The governor also revealed that the contractor had been paid fully for the job, and that the constructions were now at 85 per cent completion.

“We are building about 143 boreholes in Dambam Local Government alone, the details are all here and other local governments such as Itas/Gadau, we have 120 boreholes, in Giade, we have 109, and across the state, we have a total of 1,120 boreholes.

“These boreholes are not lies; I have already directed my Senior Special Assistant on Projects to go to all nooks and cranny of the state to see them because we have paid for them.

“The contractor is here, we always come with a robust cash flow plan before we award contracts, that’s why within a short period of time, you have seen how we awarded these contracts and it is at 85 per cent completion,” Mohammed said.

The governor further explained that one of the objectives of his administration was to ensure that it improved the quality of lives of the people of the state, especially, those in the rural areas because they were far away from the seat of government.

“What we are doing is to make sure we improve the quality of lives of our people in the district and in the hamlet because you are far away from the city of Bauchi and we are conscious of the fact that you gave us all the votes for us to become what we have become.

“We have not forgotten you and this visit is for a dual purpose, one is to inspect projects and programmes that we awarded and the other one is to thank you for putting your trust and the confidence on us, and we will not take them for granted’’, he said. (NAN)

