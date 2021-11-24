Bauchi Govt begins 3rd phase COVID-19 vaccination

The Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BSHCDA), says it has received over 35,000 doses of AstraZeneca and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for the third phase vaccination exercise in the state.

Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, Executive Secretary of the Agency, stated this at the inauguration of the exercise on Wednesday in Bauchi.

Mohammed said that the exercise would be conducted to schools and private health facilities across the state.

He said the state had recieved 26,000 Astrazeneca and 9,000 doses of Madorna vaccines.

“This third phase will be extended to private hospitals and schools in communities to reach the targeted population.

“We recorded six COVID-19 related deaths within two weeks in the state,” he said.

The Secretary called for the provision of Johnson & Johnson vaccine as a single dose for the old age in the state.

He also warned pregnant women agzinsy receiving Jab of the vaccine.

In his remarks, Mr Mohammed Musa, Head of Communication, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), said that about 50 million people were targetted for vaccination across the country by Jan. 2022.

Also speaking, the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, admonished community leaders to take their jab in public to reinforce confidence and correct misconceptions about the vaccine.

Adamu also advised religious leaders to educate their followers on COVID-19 to stem spread of the pandemic. (NAN)

