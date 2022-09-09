Bauchi Governor swears in 6 new commissioners

By Olaide Ayinde

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Friday swore in six newly-appointed commissioners and five special advisers.

Speaking during the swearing-in, Mohammed said three of the commissioners were among the six who had previously resigned their appointments to contest for various elective offices in the 2023 general elections.

The governor explained that the three of the former commissioners emerged victorious in their various primaries while the other three could not make it.

He added that with the exit of those six commissioners, a vacuum was created in the State Executive Council, hence, the need to fill the space to have a full complement of the state Executive Council.

“The commissioners that have just been sworn in today have been screened and approved by the State House of Assembly.

“The decision to reappoint those who had earlier resigned their appointments to contest in the party primaries was informed by their commendable record of performance while they served at their various ministries.

“They worked relentlessly towards implementing government policies and programmes and related to their performance is the need for continuity,” the governor said.

He commended their resolve to remain in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after losing in their primaries.

Mohammed also said that the remaining new three commissioners were appointed based on their antecedents and track records.

He, however, urged them to acquaint themselves with the policy thrust of the government for efficient and effective discharge of their duties as members of the State Executive Council.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commissioners and their portfolios included Mr Abdulkadir Ibrahim, Works and Transportation; Ahmed Jalam, Water Resources.

Others were Maryam Bagel Power, Science and Technology; Hajiya Zainab Takko, Commerce and Industry; Adamu Gabarin, Information and Communication and Sabiu Gwalabe, Health.

The Special Advisers are Bala Kasko, Musa Mohammed, Abubakar Nawaila, Gashon Danna, and Sabo Khalifa.

(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

