Bauchi Governor signs 12 bills into law

By Amina Ahmed

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Friday signed into law 12 bills passed by the State House of Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that among the bills was the establishment of Bauchi State Vigilante and Youth Empowerment scheme and other related purposes 2022.

The governor explained that the objective of the bill was to explore opportunities in job creation and provide training for youths in skills acquisition that would enable them to be gainfully employed and self-reliant.

Others included a bill on the establishment of Bauchi State and Local Government Contributory Pension Scheme and other related matters 2022; a Bill to repeal the Bauchi state Urban Planning and Development Board 2012 and enactment of the Bauchi State Physical Planning and Development Control Board 2022.

According to the governor, other bills signed into law included a bill to repeal the Bauchi State College of Agriculture 2013 and enact a law to establish divisions of agricultural colleges in Bauchi State University and for related matters 2022; a bill to provide for the establishment of Bauchi Infrastructure development and maintenance agency 2022.

He also said there was a bill to repeal the Bauchi State separation of account judiciary law; a bill to provide Bauchi state tourism development corporation, a bill to repeal the Bauchi state university establishment law 2010 and enact a law to establish Sa’adu Zungur University 2022 and a bill to establish the Bauchi state security Trust fund and other related purposes 2022.

“Other bills to be signed into law are a bill to establish Bauchi State Environmental Trust Fund 2022 and a Bill to repeal the Bauchi State House Management Law 2017 and enact a law to provide for the management of funds accrued to the Bauchi State House of Assembly from the consolidated revenue funds of the state, among others.

The governor, however, commended the state House of Assembly for studying the details of the bills before passing them for assent, pointing out that this showed the cordial relationship between the legislature and the executive arm of government.

Earlier, the Speaker of the Assembly, Suleiman Abubakar, said all the laws, if properly implemented, would have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state as well as protect their lives and properties.

He called on the people to continue to support the present administration, adding that the infrastructure and other development recorded in the state were the product of cordial relationship and mutual cooperation between the legislature and the executive arm of government.(NAN)

