Bauchi governor lauds USAID’s human capital dev’t project 

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has described the United States Agency for International Development (USAID’s) human capital and education infrastructure development projects as catalyst for social and economic transformation.

Mohammed stated this during a courtesy visit by the USAID’s Ms Mariam Britel and other ther officials of the organisation, on Friday in Bauchi.

He expressed readiness to leverage on the opportunities provided by USAID, for the best interest of the state.

The governor said the state would soon implement recommendations of the educational summit, hosted by his administration.

Earlier, Britel saud the U.S. agency would provide technical assistance to Bauchi State to achieve its educational reform programme.

She said that USAID has worked in Bauchi for the past 10 years, hence the need to support the state government’s ongoing educational reform, to achieve the desired objectives.

“I would like to appreciate the unwavering commitment of the administration of Gov. Bala Mohammed, towards educational development in the state.

“I would also like to urge him, to sustain the relationship between the state government and our organisation for more interventions,” she said.(NAN)

By Olaide Ayinde