Bauchi governor lauds ITF’s youth empowerment programme

By Olaide Ayinde

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has commended the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) for its viable skills acquisition programmes aimed at enhancing youths empowerment in the state.

Mohammed stated this during the distribution of starter packs to 100 graduates of the 2021 National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP) organised by the Fund, on Tuesday in Bauchi.

Represented by Hajiya Sa’adatu Kirfi, the state Commissioner for Cooperative, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Mohammed said that entrepreneurial skills training was in line with core mandates of his administration for s6ustainable development of human capital.

He reiterated his commitment to the empowerment programmes to enable the youth to become gainfully employed.

“We are grateful to the effort made by the ITF for always empowering our teeming youths.

“I wish all the participants who are impacted by this programme the best, and ensure that you put the experience gathered in to practice”, he said.

Earlier, the Director General of ITF, Mr Joseph Ari, said that governor’s inspirational leadership had motivated and employability boosted ITF’ operations, leading to the empowerment of thousands of citizens in the state with skills for entrepreneurship.

He said the Fund had to initiate and implement skills acquisition programmes like the NISDP to create jobs, reduce poverty and enhance wealth creation.

The NISDP, he said was initiated in 2016 to facilitate the achievement of the Federal Government policy on job and wealth creation as well as breed new generation of entrepreneurs to transform the economic landscape of the country.

It also aimed to drive the achievement of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.

Ari said the Fund had conducted three months training programme for 100 youths and exposed to catering and event planning as well as plumbing and pipe fitting in the state.

Represented by Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim, Deputy Director and Head of Industrial Relations, Staff Welfare and Career Division, ITF headquarters, Ari explained that the trainees were equipped with the necessary skills and attitudes for them to thrive as employees or entrepreneurs.

He said the Fund was committed to implementing skills acquisition programmes to equip Nigerians with life skills for employability and entrepreneurship so that they can take advantage of the numerous policies of the federal government designed to boost the economy and improve the standard of living of Nigerians”, he added.

Folmira Bukata, one of the participants lauded the gesture and promised to ensure effective utilisation of the kits given to them. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

