Bauchi governor inaugurates Max Air daily flights to Abuja

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, has inaugurated daily commercial flights by Max Air Transport Company from Bauchi to Abuja.

Speaking at the occasion held at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport Bauchi, Mohammed expressed confidence that the development would bring an end to the problem of air transportation in the state.

According to him Bauchi will witness unprecedented boost in commerce and tourism sectors, especially with the discovery of oil in Alkaleri local government area of the state.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Governor, Muktar Gidado, forwarded to Newsdiaryonline on Monday, said the daily flights will also contribute immensely to the economic development of the state as Yankari Game Reserve will, accordingly play host to many national and international visitors.

The Governor who said his administration had come up with the arrangement to assist people of the state, with daily flights to improve their commercial activities.

Mohammed who appealed to the management of the Max Air to provide efficient services to the state, also pledged government’s commitment to the agreement.

Also speaking, the Speaker of State House of Assembly, Abubakar Sulaiman, described the move as a milestone achievement and assured of the assembly’s support to the initiative.

The Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu, represented by Galadiman Bauchi, Ibrahim Sa’idu Jahun applauded the governor for coming up with the initiative.

The Managing Director of the Company, Dikko Dahiru Mangal pledged to provide qualitative services.