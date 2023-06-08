Bauchi Governor hails retired CP’s contributions to crime prevention

By Ahmed Kaigama

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has commended Commissioner of Police (CP), Aminu Alhassan for his contributions to crime prevention in the state.

Alhassan who assumed duty as the 44th commissioner of police in the state in November 2022, retired from service on Thursday.

The governor who spoke at a valedictory dinner in honour of the CP on Wednesday night, said he had no regrets working with Alhassan.

He said that the retired CP had a unique professional approach to security matters during his tour of duty in the state.

According to him, the approach led to tremendous improvement in security and reduction in crime rate in Bauchi state.

“We appreciate you and are very grateful of your selfless services and contributions to restoring peace and stability in the state,” he added.

The governor, represented by retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, Sani Mohammed, urged Alhassan to explore more opportunities while in retirement to contribute to national and global peace.

Also speaking, the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Adamu, said the state traditional council was very proud of the contributions of the CP to the security of the state.

The Emir, represented by Galadiman Bauchi, Alhaji Sa’idu Jahun, added that the council was happy with the relentless efforts of the command in stemming criminal activities in the state.

Adamu said younger generation of police officers and personnel should tap from Alhassan experiences to enrich themselves in the course of duty.

In her remarks, the state Chief Judge, Justice Rabi Umar, represented by Justice Muktar Abubakar said the state judiciary enjoyed good working relationship with the police command under the retired CP.

“Under CP Alhassan, no court order has been disrespected,” she said.

Mr Abdullahi Maigari, Zonal Chairman Police community Relations Committee (PCRC) said the CP gave the committee appropriate environment and guidance to operate.

“The CP is a professional gentleman who knows his responsibility in policing the society, he is a team player who built synergy with other security agencies,” the PCRC chairman added.

Responding, Alhassan appreciated Nigeria for giving him the opportunity to serve the people as a police officer.

“I felt humbled by the kind words of all the speakers and the presence of many guests from far and near,” he said.(NAN)